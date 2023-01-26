intoPIX to Feature “TicoXS FIP” Technology for Premium 4K & 8K AVoIP & Wireless … – Press Release

Combining the JPEG XS codec with a new Flawless Imaging Profile, with software and hardware, to stay ahead of the game in AV distribution

intoPIX, leading expert in video compression for ProAV networking, is set to demonstrate the revolutionary TicoXS FIP codec running in many challenging environments, various processors and for various applications: as CPU or GPU software senders and receivers using laptops or mini PCs, into Intel FPGA or Xilinx FPGA, within an 8K and a 4K over gigabit-based IP network, and also combined with wireless transmission.

“ProAV manufacturers and integrators can stay ahead of the game with JPEG XS and the Flawless Imaging profile delivered by intoPIX“, says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director Marketing and Sales. “Our lightweight TicoXS FIP FPGA sub-system IP cores and software implementations allows to distribute and extend 4K & 8K audiovisual content with super-low latency and perfect quality on both existing Cat5e cables and new wireless technologies.”

The intoPIX JPEG XS with the Flawless Imaging profile offers all the necessary advanced capabilities to compress the most demanding graphics, excel spreadsheets, and test patterns on top of any gaming, cinema, live content at a low bitrate.

Software and hardware solutions are ready for manufacturers and integrators, including:

Small footprint 4K/8K encoder & decoder sub-system IP cores , available on many types of Xilinx and Intel FPGA platforms to ease the design of AV-over-IP products onto a single chip, it can be combined for example with SMPTE 2110-22 packetizers, AES encryption and custom-made designs.

, available on many types of Xilinx and Intel FPGA platforms to ease the design of AV-over-IP products onto a single chip, it can be combined for example with SMPTE 2110-22 packetizers, AES encryption and custom-made designs. Ultra-Fast Software encoder & decoder on CPU and GPU, with also the new intoPIX Titanium Streaming SDK supporting IPMX compressed streaming that is again highlighted at the show.

intoPIX offers a flexible, cost-effective and premium path to AV-over-IP, delivering the best performance in terms of quality, reliability, and user experience: no perceptible latency, easy…