Intrathecal Pumps Market will reach market value USD 355.2 million by 2030 : Gre… – Press Release

Pune India, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the intrathecal pumps market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the intrathecal pumps market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global intrathecal pumps market are Codman & Shurtleff, Medtronic plc, Arrow International, Medallion Therapeutics, Flowonix, and Tricumed GmbH. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide intrathecal pumps market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The rising incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer pain and other pain-causing conditions like postoperative pain, in which the patient experiences ongoing, severe back pain, are major growth drivers for the intrathecal pumps market. One of the main drivers fueling the market is the rising need for targeted medication delivery systems and technological developments in intrathecal pumps. More than 12 million people will be affected by spasticity symptoms worldwide in 2020, according to estimates from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. These individuals include people with multiple sclerosis as well…