Introba Selects Living Systems as Platform for Transforming the Built Environmen… – Press Release

Introba, one of the world’s largest building engineering and consulting firms (formerly Integral Group, Ross & Baruzzini, Elementa Consulting, and Elementa Engineering), is creating Living Systems that are smart, secure, resilient, and connected. Through advisory and engineering services, they build environments that uplift communities, protect the planet’s health, and adapt to meet future demands. Introba has 1,000+ employees in offices across the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Serbia.

Designing Living Systems, Transforming Built Environments

In partnership with the clients they serve, Introba’s leading-edge design and advisory practices apply technology, advanced engineering, and thoughtful creativity to elevate the human experience by creating Living Systems—intelligent, resilient built environments that adapt to the needs of the community while protecting the health of the planet.

Introba considers the built environment holistically, not just in its component parts. Critical changes to global infrastructure, material supply chains, and government and corporate policies all play a role in Introba’s transformative design and consulting work. They recognize that business-as-usual engineering will not future-proof against the impact on our planet’s resources or ensure human safety and comfort. Introba has a deep culture of creative engineering aligned with environmental and technological challenges facing their clients, projects, and society.

Through their network of strategically integrated practice areas, Introba seeks to remedy inefficiencies, capitalize on shared opportunities, and find practical solutions to create adaptable, efficient, flexible, equitable, cost-effective, and resilient environments today and for future generations.

“Our blended expertise in built environment engineering practice areas with specialty advisory services creates Living Systems that are intelligent, resilient, highly sustainable, and connected…