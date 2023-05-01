Introducing AdventureGenie: The World’s First AI-Powered Travel Planning Tool fo… – Press Release

AdventureGenie, part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, holds a mission to deliver the most immersive, innovative, and intelligent adventure planning solution for RVers and Campers.

BLUFFTON, S.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The creators of AdventureGenie are thrilled to unveil the world’s first RV and camping travel planning tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. Founded by a former Microsoft senior technology executive, Scott Lengel, and veteran CEO/Investor, David Greenberg, AdventureGenie uses next generation technology to understand what RV travelers want when planning exciting adventures. In addition to creating itineraries, AdventureGenie’s smart technology can intelligently generate custom journeys based on the most sought-after themed trips, with detailed trip guides and recommended campgrounds and activities. AdventureGenie is the world’s first one-stop travel planning website for RVers, campers and road trippers. For more information, visit https://www.adventuregenie.com/.

AdventureGenie includes an extensive database of over 25,000 public and private campgrounds and proprietary AI-based algorithms to customize itineraries for each user. AdventureGenie offers innovative features such as GenieSummaries (a unique way to summarize and describe each Campground), GenieScores (an innovative ratings system) and GenieMatch (which shows how close AdventureGenie thinks each Campground is a good fit for each individual user). Travelers will learn what campgrounds are a great match for their personal preferences and will be able to reserve them.

“We answer the three key questions on campers’ and RVers’ minds: What to do? How to get there? Where to stay,” said Scott Lengel, CEO of AdventureGenie. “Our GenieTrips provide detailed itineraries for dozens of popular destinations. Our 25,000+ database of campgrounds, with the built in magic of GenieSummaries, GenieScores and GenieMatch, identifies the perfect campgrounds…