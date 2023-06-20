Introducing “Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl”: The Ultimate Lifestyle and Real E… – Press Release

The Luxe Latitudes Team of Compass proudly presents “Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl,” a highly anticipated podcast hosted by real estate power couple Hyleri and Marc Katzenberg. This must-listen podcast offers a perfect blend of valuable insights, entertainment, and practical advice for anyone interested in the real estate market, lifestyle, and travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620705585/en/

Climbing to new heights together, one episode at a time! (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Luxe Latitudes Team,” founded just three and a half years ago, has already made a significant impact in the industry, securing a coveted spot on The Real Trends list of Top Realtors. Now, Hyleri and Marc are expanding their reach through the “Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl” podcast.

With their immense wealth of experience and vibrant personalities, Hyleri and Marc provide a delightful mix of fun and informative content. They have weathered the storms of life, navigating through seven combined marriages, cancer, bankruptcy, and divorce. Listeners can expect an authentic and relatable approach that creates a strong connection.

In addition to their real estate expertise, Hyleri and Marc have gained popularity in the world of reality television, appearing on shows like NBC’s “The Great American Road Trip” and HGTV’s “Island Hunters.” Their storytelling abilities add a unique flavor to each episode, captivating listeners from start to finish.

“Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl” showcases a diverse range of expert guests. From tea connoisseurs and home renovators to mortgage experts and staffing company owners, each episode offers valuable insights. The podcast also features top realtors from major cities and even the realtor who bought and renovated Hyleri’s childhood home. Engaging and informative conversations are guaranteed.

New episodes of “Keepin’ it Real with Marc & Hyl” are released every Sunday…