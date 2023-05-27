Introducing the World’s First Battery Tanker ‘X’: The Inaugural Ship of Power Ar… – Press Release

TOKYO, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Japanese battery startup, PowerX, Inc. has unveiled the detailed design of the first-ever ‘Battery Tanker’ at the ‘Bariship’ International Maritime Exhibition held in Imabari City, Ehime Prefecture, Japan. The inaugural ship “X” aims for completion by 2025, with domestic and international field testing planned to commence in 2026.

Furthermore, a new company called ‘Ocean Power Grid Inc. ( https://oceanpowergrid.jp/ ) ‘ will be established in the third quarter of 2023 to advance the maritime power transmission business utilizing Battery Tankers. This company will own, sell, and operate the battery tankers in Japan and abroad. PowerX is seeking business partners worldwide for this new technology and business endeavor.

PowerX has signed a memorandum of understanding and a Partnership Agreement with Kyushu Electric Power Co., Ltd. and the City of Yokohama to pursue the novel maritime power transmission concept and achieve carbon-neutral ports.

The first Battery Tanker is scheduled for domestic and international field testing starting in 2026. This electric propulsion vessel boasts a length of 140 meters and will be equipped with 96 containerized marine batteries, providing a total capacity of 241MWh.

The onboard battery system is based on our proprietary module design, featuring safe and reliable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells that ensure a lifespan of over 6,000 cycles. Additionally, the battery system is highly scalable, allowing for the installation of additional batteries to create larger electric transport vessels such as Power Ark 1000 or even larger sizes to meet specific mission requirements. The system includes dedicated gas emission control and fire suppression mechanisms to ensure safety. Real-time monitoring of the battery system, charging controllers, and power conversion systems further enhance safety measures. All batteries will be manufactured in-house in Okayama Prefecture and are scheduled to obtain…