Inventiva announces the presentation of a scientific abstract at the 83rd Scient… – Press Release

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), June 24, 2023 – Inventiva IVA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the abstract “Lanifibranor Improves Markers of Cardiometabolic Health in Patients with NASH and Type 2 Diabetes, Correlated With Responses in Adiponectin Levels” has been selected for poster presentation during the American Diabetes Association’s 83rd Scientific Sessions taking place on June 23-26, 202 in San Diego, United States.



Adiponectin plays a critical role in energy homeostatis by regulating insulin sensitivity, lipid metabolism and control of glycemia. In addition adiponectin has anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in the liver. Low levels of adiponectin are associated with several metabolic conditions including T2D and NASH, and with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease. PPAR signaling is involved in disease pathways common to NASH and T2D, and this abstract evaluates the effect of lanifibranor, a pan-PPAR agonist, on adiponectin levels and improvement of markers of cardiometabolic health in patients with T2D and NASH.

Inventiva’s ‘NATIVE’ Phase IIb clinical trial, which evaluated lanifibranor in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH, has demonstrated beneficial effects on liver histology, NASH resolution and fibrosis regression. The authors of the abstract show that lanifibranor significantly increases the levels of adiponectin and that this increase is correlated with the improvements of cardiometabolic markers, including insulin resistance, glycemic control, lipid metabolism, and systemic inflammation, in patients with NASH and T2D or prediabetes.

The details of the presentation are as follows: