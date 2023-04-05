Inverter Market Size to Reach $33.8 Billion, at a 15.7% CAGR by 2027 – Report by… – Press Release

Chicago, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inverter Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.3 billion in 2022 to USD 33.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increase investments in the renewable energy sector and the government initiatives supporting the solar installations is expected to drive the demand for global Inverter market.

With the increasing demand for solar power, various technological developments are taking place in the inverter market. Remote and wireless diagnostics, smart grid-tied inverters, and predictive maintenance are important technological innovations that can revolutionize the inverter market. Many companies are coming up with inverters equipped with these technologies. Also, research is underway to enhance the technologies further to make inverters more advanced and efficient.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Inverter Market Size Values CAGR 15.7%

USD 33.8 billion by 2027

USD 16.3 billion in 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered type, output power rating, output voltage, sales channel, connection type, end user, and region Geographic Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Companies Covered Huawei Technologies (China), Sungrow Power Supply (China), SMA Solar Technology (Germany), Power Electronics (Spain), FIMER (Italy), SolarEdge Technologies (Israel), Fronius International (Austria), Altenergy Power System (US), Enphase Energy (US), Darfon Electronics Corporation (China), Schneider Electric (France)

