Investigation Alert BRDS, UIS, VWE, EVA: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Ter… – Press Release

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Bird Global, Inc. BRDS against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Bird Global holding shares before May 14, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/J o hnsonFistel/BirdGlobalInc4

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Bird Global. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bird was improperly recording Sharing Revenue for certain trips by its customers where collection was not probable; (2) as such, Bird overstated its Sharing Revenue for the relevant quarters and fiscal year during the Class Period; (3) Bird failed to disclose that its internal controls were not effective as they relate to calculating Sharing Revenue recognition; (4) as a result, Bird would need to restate its previously disclosed Sharing Revenue; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Unisys Corporation UIS

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Unisys Corporation UIS against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Unysis shares since August 3, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/UnisysCo r poration2

The filed complaint alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company’s 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company’s internal control over…