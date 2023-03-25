Investigation Alert RDW, GL, OLO, and OPEN: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Redwire Corporation RDW

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Redwire Corporation RDW against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Redwire holding shares before August 11, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/redwire – corporation-investigation

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Redwire. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Globe Life Inc. GL

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Globe Life Inc. GL against certain of its officers and directors.

f you are a current, long-term shareholder of Globe Life you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/in v estigati o n s/globe-life-inc

Recently, a civil lawsuit was filed by a former agent of American Income Life Insurance, Globe Life’s largest insurance subsidiary.

The lawsuit against Simon Arias III, President of the Agency, and others alleges a pattern of unchecked sexual assault and harassment at the agency. The lawsuit describes a culture of abuse at a workplace that operated without guardrails.