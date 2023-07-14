INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complain… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Proterra Inc. (“Proterra” or the “Company”) PTRA between August 2, 2022 to March 15, 2023, inclusive . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Jeremy Villanueva v. Proterra Inc., et al (Case No. 3:23-cv-03519) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On March 15, 2023, Proterra announced their quarterly earnings. In that announcement, the Company stated they were in violation of a liquidity clause in their secured convertible notes and that they may have to qualify an audit report with a “going concern” clause. The financial issues stemmed from an increase in cash burn because of a decrease in gross margin and an increase in accounts receivable during the relevant quarter. In response to the announcement, Proterra’s stock price substantially dropped from $2.51 per share to $1.16 per share, eliminating approximately $118 million in market capitalization in one day.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and, (ii) the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

If you suffered a loss in Proterra securities, you have until September 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

