INVESTOR ALERT: Lumen Technologies, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have … – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Lumen class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN common stock between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Voigt v. Lumen Technologies, Inc., No. 23-cv-00286 (W.D. La.), the Lumen class action lawsuit charges Lumen and certain of Lumen’s current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Lumen class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-lumen-technologies-inc-class-action-lawsuit-lumn.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] Lead plaintiff motions for the Lumen class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 2, 2023.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Lumen purports to be an international facilities-based technology and communications company.

The Lumen Technologies class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding Lumen’s ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the public; (iii) Lumen’s management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen’s decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, Lumen’s results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

On February 9, 2022, Lumen revealed the negative effects of stressed supply chains on Lumen’s operations and confirmed that those supply chain obstacles negatively impacted operations regarding Quantum Fiber….