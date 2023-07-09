INVESTOR DEADLINE TUESDAY: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Stem,… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Stem, Inc. (“Stem”) f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. STEM STEM.WS))) securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the merger consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among Stem, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. Merger Sub Corp., and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation (“Legacy Stem”); and/or (b) between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, all dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until this upcoming Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Stem class action lawsuit. Captioned Petersen v. Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp., No. 23-cv-02329 (N.D. Cal.), the Stem class action lawsuit charges Stem and certain of Stem’s top current and former executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Stem class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-stem-inc-f-k-a-star-peak-energy-transition-corp-class-action-lawsuit-stem-stem-ws.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On December 4, 2020, Stem announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation (known as a SPAC or blank-check company), and Legacy Stem, a purported global leader in AI-driven clean energy storage systems, that would result in a combined company with an estimated equity value of approximately $1.35 billion. On February 24, 2022, Stem issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Available Power (“AP”), a purported developer of distributed energy resources and…