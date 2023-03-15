INVESTOR NOTICE: Signature Bank Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportuni… – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Signature Bank class action lawsuit – captioned Schaeffer v. Signature Bank, No. 23-cv-01921 (E.D.N.Y.) – charges Signature Bank SBNY SBNYP))) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Signature Bank class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-signature-bank-class-action-lawsuit-sbny-sbnyp.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Signature Bank class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 15, 2023.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Signature Bank purported to be a New York-based full-service commercial bank.

The Signature Bank class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”); and (ii) as a result, Signature Bank became a target for regulatory action by the DFS.

On March 12, 2023, the DFS announced that it had taken possession of Signature Bank. In response, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg issued a joint statement, stating that, “Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law.” As a result, trading in Signature Bank’s shares were halted and remain halted.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The…