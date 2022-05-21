INVESTOR NOTICE: Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have O… – Press Release

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST securities between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until July 12, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Upstart class action lawsuit. Commenced on May 13, 2022, the Upstart class action lawsuit charges Upstart and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Ward v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-02856 (N.D. Cal.). A subsequently-filed complaint, Plymouth County Retirement Association v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-02973, is also pending in the Northern District of California.

If you suffered significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Upstart class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-upstart-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit-upst,join.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Upstart is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) lending platform. Upstart claims that “AI lending enables a superior loan product with improved economics that can be shared between consumers and lenders.” Moreover, Upstart “leverage[s] the power of AI to more accurately quantify the true risk of a loan.” Upstart recognizes revenue primarily from fees paid by banks.

The Upstart class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (ii) as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (iii) thus, Upstart was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (iv) consequently,…