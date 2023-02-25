INVICTA WATCH GROUP AND VIRTUOSI RACING JOIN FORCES IN FIA FORMULA 2 FROM 2023 O… – Press Release

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Invicta Watch Group and FIA Formula 2 team Virtuosi Racing have announced a long-term strategic partnership which will commence at the opening round of the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship the weekend of March 3rd-5th in Bahrain. The multi-year agreement between the two organizations will see Invicta become title partner of the team, to be renamed Invicta Virtuosi Racing. Invicta branding will be featured prominently on the team cars, driver race suits and team clothing. Invicta will also be investing significantly in marketing activities and activation in order to raise the profile of the team and Formula 2 alike.

INVICTA WATCH GROUP AND VIRTUOSI RACING JOIN FORCES IN FIA FORMULA 2 FROM 2023 ONWARDS

As the official feeder series to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 2 has enjoyed tremendous growth in recent seasons, with more fans than ever engaging with the championship that showcases the stars of tomorrow in Formula 1. The series produces some of the most exciting and close racing in motorsport and allows fans to engage with its leading competitors better than any other category in single-seater racing. The partnership will see Invicta become the first consumer brand to put its name to an FIA Formula 2 team, illustrating the recent growth of the series and the team itself.

Invicta will be creating a spectacular limited edition collection of watches to celebrate the partnership. Collaborations with athletes and sports teams have long been a major part of Invicta’s success however this partnership is the first of its kind for Invicta in terms of seeing the company brand being adopted into the team name. The relationship also sees Invicta’s presence in motorsport continue to grow following its partnership with FIA Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa. Juan Manuel will continue to be Invicta’s Brand Ambassador throughout 2023.

Eyal Lalo, CEO of Invicta Watch Group said, “This relationship represents a major step forward…