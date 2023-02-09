Invictus Video games: Nigeria will get Africa’s first entry at Prince Harry’s video games for wounded veterans



Abuja, Nigeria

CNN

—



Nigeria will compete in the biennial Paralympic-style Invictus Games founded by Britain’s Prince Harry for military personnel injured in service, the foundation said Thursday.

Nigeria will become Africa’s first participant in the games and will compete in a series of adaptive sports along with 21 other nations in the German city of Düsseldorf, which expects over 500 competitors for the sixth edition of the weeklong sporting event.

The West African nation was inducted into the Invictus Community of Nations last year, alongside Colombia and Israel.

All three countries will make their debut in this year’s sporting competition.

Captain of Team Nigeria, Corporal Effiom Antigha, told CNN he was excited to participate in the September games.

“I feel very happy because, before now, I didn’t think I could engage myself…