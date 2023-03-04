INVIVYD SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) … – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Invivyd” or the “Company”) IVVD and reminds investors of the April 3, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (3) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

On December 14, 2021, Invivyd issued a press release reporting in vitro results of ADG20 against the Omicron variant. In doing so, only a few weeks after assuring investors of the efficacy against Omicron, Invivyd announced that “[t]he in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the Omicron variant show a greater than 300-fold reduction in…