Invoice Belichick: Legendary New England Patriots coach’s exit confirmed after 24 years

Belichick’s six Super Bowl titles are a record for a head coach and his departure was confirmed after discussions with franchise owner Robert Kraft.

At a short news conference, Kraft said: “The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this unprecedented success possible.

“He is the greatest coach of all time, which makes this decision to part ways so hard.

“This is a move we mutually agreed was needed at this time. What Bill achieved with us will never be replicated.”

Despite the previous success, Belichick’s Patriots have only made the play-offs once since Brady left in 2020.

They ended the latest regular season on Sunday with defeat by the New York Jets. It was their 13th loss of the campaign, the most Belichick has endured during a season in his 26-year head coaching career.

On Sunday he said it was “way too early” to decide his future, having reportedly signed a multi-year deal at the start of the 2023 season.

