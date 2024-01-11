Invoice Belichick: What went unsuitable for New England Patriots coach and what subsequent?

Belichick will turn 72 in April and has been coaching in the league since 1975, but there is no sense that he will retire, with Shula’s record well within his sights.

There should be plenty of takers for a coaching legend who, for as bad as New England were this season, still had a more than decent defence.

There are a couple of big questions, though, such as whether his old-school, my-way-or-the-highway coaching style can still work in the modern game, especially at a new team.

Belichick would also likely want full control as general manager again after so long operating that way in New England – suddenly giving him a boss to answer to would not go down well – and whether a team would risk that after his recent draft displays could be a sticking point.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals have been mentioned but, as a family man, whether he would be willing to move across the country is up for debate. The Washington Commanders under new ownership could be a distinct…