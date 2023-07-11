IoT Platform Market to grow by USD 16,010.78 million from 2022 to 2027|Large-sca… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The IoT platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,010.78 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.77% during the forecast period. The growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

IoT Platform Market – Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, ICT, and others), deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid)

The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturers use IoT technology to improve business productivity and gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, by connecting machines and devices to the Internet through software, data is generated, providing valuable insights into the production process. These insights are then utilized for predictive maintenance and optimizing the performance of the factory floor. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The global IoT platform market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the IoT platform market.

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. The key factor driving…