Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of $150 M… – Press Release

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA (“Iovance” or “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (“TIL”) therapies for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Iovance, are expected to be approximately $150 million. In addition, Iovance has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Iovance intends to use the proceeds from this offering to fund preparations for the commercial launch of lifileucel (if approved), including continuing to prepare the Iovance Cell Therapy Center, the Company’s manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, to support ongoing clinical programs including its NSCLC registration-directed study and its frontline advanced melanoma Phase 3 confirmatory trial, to expand the combination of TIL and immune checkpoint inhibitors (“ICIs”) in ICI naïve patient cohorts, to support the continued development of our pipeline candidates, to support Proleukin integration activities and for other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Iovance pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2023. The offering may be made only by means of a…