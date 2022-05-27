IPL 2022: Buttler ton leads Rajasthan Royals into IPL closing with win over RCB

England’s Jos Buttler has hit four centuries in the 2022 edition of the IPL at an average of 58

Indian Premier League 2022: Qualifier 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 157-8: Patidar 58 (42); Krishna 3-22, McCoy 3-23 Rajasthan Royals 161-3: Buttler 106* (60); Hazlewood 2-23 Rajasthan Royals win by seven wickets Scorecard

Jos Buttler hit his fourth century of the 2022 Indian Premier League to lead Rajasthan Royals into the final as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets.

Buttler finished 106 not out from just 60 balls as the Royals successfully chased 158.

Seamers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets each to restrict RCB to a below-par total.

Royals will take on IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

Buttler’s sublime innings was set up by Royals’ bowling attack, as Krishna recovered from an onslaught by David Miller in the first qualifier to finish with 3-22, including the prize wicket of India star Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who stepped down as RCB captain…