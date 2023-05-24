IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai Indians demolish Lucknow Tremendous Giants in Eliminator

Akash Madhwal (centre) took five wickets as Mumbai Indians won through to IPL Qualifier 2

Indian Premier League, Eliminator, Chennai: Mumbai Indians 182-8 (20 overs): Green 41 (23), Yadav 33 (20); Naveen-ul-Haq 4-38, Thakur 3-34 Lucknow Super Giants 101 (16.3 overs): Stoinis 40 (27); Madhwal 5-5, Jordan 1-7 Mumbai Indians won by 81 runs Scorecard

Akash Madhwal had stunning figures of 5-5 as Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League Eliminator.

Cameron Green made 41 from 23 balls and put on 66 with Suryakumar Yadav – who hit 33 from 20 – to set the five-time champions on their way to 182-8.

Lucknow reached 69-2 in the ninth over of the chase, but lost eight wickets for 32 runs to crumble to 101 all out.

Mumbai will now play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai started well, although captain Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Ishan Kishan fell inside the powerplay.

The strokeplay of Green and Suryakumar, though,…