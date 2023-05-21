IPL 2023: Cameron Inexperienced scores century to assist Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and into play-off spots

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green reached his 50 in 20 balls

Indian Premier League, Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad 200-5 (20 overs): Agarwal 83 (46), Sharma 69 (47); Madhwal 4-37 Mumbai Indians 201-2 (18 overs): Green 100* (47), Sharma 56 (37) Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets Scorecard ; table

Cameron Green scored 100 from 47 balls for the Mumbai Indians as they moved into the Indian Premier League play-off places by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers made 200-5, with England’s Harry Brook out first ball in the penultimate over of their innings.

Unbeaten Green and Rohit Sharma, who was out for 56 from 37 balls, helped steer Mumbai to 201-2 and victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore can overtake Mumbai Indians if they beat Gujarat Titans later on Sunday.

The result eliminated Rajasthan Royals, who needed Mumbai Indians and RCB to lose to stand a chance of progressing.

Sunrisers, who have finished bottom of the IPL, mainly had openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma to thank for…