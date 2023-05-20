IPL 2023: Chennai Tremendous Kings beat Delhi Capitals to succeed in play-offs

Devon Conway scored 87 from 52 deliveries for Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League, Delhi Chennai Super Kings 223-3 (20 overs): Conway 87 (52), Gaikwad 79 (50); Sakariya 1-36 Delhi Capitals 146-9 (20 overs): Warner 86 (58); Chahar 3-22, Theekshana 2-23, Pathirana 2-22 Chennai Super Kings won by 77 runs Scorecard ; Table

Chennai Super Kings marched into the play-offs of the Indian Premier League with a 77-run win at Delhi Capitals.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad both scored fifties in a scintillating opening partnership of 141.

That laid the platform for MS Dhoni’s side to tighten their grip on second place with an eighth win in 14 matches.

The top three placings will be finalised following Lucknow Super Giants’ match at Kolkata Knight Riders later on Saturday.

Third-placed Super Giants could draw level on points with Chennai but require a heavy win to move above them in the table on net run-rate.

Whoever finishes second will play table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the opening play-off…