IPL 2023: Chennai Tremendous Kings into remaining with win over Gujrat Titans in Qualifier 1

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23, 2023.


Ruturaj Gaikwad led the way as Chennai Super Kings progressed to their 10th IPL final
Indian Premier League, Qualifier 1, Chennai:
Chennai Super Kings 172-7 (20 overs): Gaikwad 60 (44), Conway 40 (34); Shami 2-28
Gujarat Titans 157 all out (20 overs): Gill 42 (38), Rashid 30 (16); Jadeja 2-18, Theekshana 2-28
Chennai Super Kings win by 15 runs
Scorecard; table

Chennai Super Kings are through to their 10th Indian Premier League final after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 60 from 44 balls as Chennai posted 172-7 after being put in to bat.

On a pitch growing increasingly difficult to bat on, Gujarat were all out for 157 with only Shubman Gill – 42 from 38 – making a score of note.

Gujarat go into Qualifier 2, while CSK advance to Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad.

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium was a sea of yellow as the Chennai crowd roared on MS Dhoni’s side but they were silenced in the second over when Gaikwad chipped tamely to…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR