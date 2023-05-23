IPL 2023: Chennai Tremendous Kings into remaining with win over Gujrat Titans in Qualifier 1

Ruturaj Gaikwad led the way as Chennai Super Kings progressed to their 10th IPL final

Indian Premier League, Qualifier 1, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings 172-7 (20 overs): Gaikwad 60 (44), Conway 40 (34); Shami 2-28 Gujarat Titans 157 all out (20 overs): Gill 42 (38), Rashid 30 (16); Jadeja 2-18, Theekshana 2-28 Chennai Super Kings win by 15 runs Scorecard ; table

Chennai Super Kings are through to their 10th Indian Premier League final after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 60 from 44 balls as Chennai posted 172-7 after being put in to bat.

On a pitch growing increasingly difficult to bat on, Gujarat were all out for 157 with only Shubman Gill – 42 from 38 – making a score of note.

Gujarat go into Qualifier 2, while CSK advance to Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad.

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium was a sea of yellow as the Chennai crowd roared on MS Dhoni’s side but they were silenced in the second over when Gaikwad chipped tamely to…