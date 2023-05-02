IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans after Phil Salt dismissed first ball of match

England opener Phil Salt has made 64 runs in four innings in this year’s Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad Delhi Capitals 130-8 (20 overs): Khan 51 (44); Shami 4-11 Gujarat Titans 125-6 (20 overs): Hardik 59 (53); Ishant 2-23 Delhi Capitals won by five runs Scorecard ; Table

Ishant Sharma expertly defended 11 from the final over as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 131, Gujarat were 32-4 but Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar shared 62 to keep them in the game.

Rahul Tewatia then hit three successive sixes to leave 12 from the final over, but Ishant got Delhi over the line.

Delhi battled to 130-8, after being 23-5, including losing England’s Phil Salt to the game’s first ball.

Gujarat were on top from the get-go when Salt slapped Mohammed Shami’s first ball to cover.

It was the 30th time a wicket had fallen to the first ball of an IPL match, and the third time it has happened to an England player after Michael Lumb in…