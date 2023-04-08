IPL 2023: England’s Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer sit out Chennai Tremendous Kings’ win over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said Jofra Archer was not playing “as a precaution”

Mumbai Indians 157-8 (20 overs): Kishan 32 (21); Jadeja 3-20 Chennai Super Kings 159-3 (18.1 overs): Rahane 61 (27); Behrendorff 1-24 Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets Scorecard. Table

England’s Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were missing as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Test captain and all-rounder Stokes said he was “pain free” after bowling in Chennai’s victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss Stokes was injured, but did not specify how, while fast bowler Archer was rested as a precaution.

Chennai won by seven wickets.

Mumbai, asked to bat first, slipped from 64-1 to 76-5, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja taking 3-20.

They recovered enough to post 157-8 from their 20 overs and started strongly with the ball, dismissing New Zealand opener Devon Conway in the first over.

However, India batter Ajinkya Rahane scored 61…