IPL 2023: England’s Moeen Ali takes 4-26 as Chennai Tremendous Kings beat Lucknow Tremendous Giants

England Test captain Ben Stokes (right) took two catches and bowled one over for CSK

Chennai Super Kings 217-7 (20 overs): Gaikwad 57 (31); Bishnoi 3-28 Lucknow Super Giants 205-7 (20 overs): Mayers 53 (22); Moeen 4-26 Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs Scorecard ; Table

England all-rounder Moeen Ali took 4-26 as Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 218, Lucknow raced to 79 in just 5.3 overs with Kyle Mayers hitting a 22-ball 53, before Moeen removed him and fellow opener KL Rahul for 20.

Moeen then got Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis, with Lucknow finishing 205-7.

Chennai made 217-7, with Ruturaj Gaikwad making 57 and England seamer Mark Wood taking 3-49.

England Test captain Ben Stokes surprisingly bowled one over for Chennai.

The all-rounder’s bowling was expected to be limited during the competition after he had an injection in his troublesome left knee. He made it through his wicketless over unscathed – although conceded 18…