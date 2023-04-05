IPL 2023: England’s Sam Curran helps Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Punjab bowlers, taking 4-30

Indian Premier League, Guwahati Punjab Kings 197-4 (20 overs): Dhawan 86* (56), Prabhsimran 60 (34); Holder 2-29 Rajasthan Royals 192-7 (20 overs): Samson 42 (25), Hetmyer 36 (18); Ellis 4-30 Punjab Kings won by five runs Scorecard ; Table

England all-rounder Sam Curran defended 16 off the final over as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan looked beat at 129-6, needing 69 from 24 balls, but Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel hit 53 off three overs, including 19 off Curran in the 18th.

Curran, whose £1.85m deal is the most expensive in IPL history, held his nerve though, conceding just 10.

Punjab made 197-4 with opener Shikhar Dhawan making 86 not out off 56 balls.

The victory means they have won their opening two games for just the third time.

Ellis stars as Punjab edge home

Punjab seemed in control of the game after seamer Nathan Ellis took four wickets in his opening three…