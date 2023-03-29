IPL 2023: From Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli to Jos Buttler – all it’s essential know forward of match

England Test captain Ben Stokes has joined Chennai Super Kings this year, having previously played for Rajasthan Royals

Dates: 31 March to 28 May Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary from more than 40 matches on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app (UK only).

The biggest franchise tournament in world cricket returns on Friday when the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League gets under way.

Some of England’s biggest stars are involved in 2023, including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Harry Brook.

There are also some new rules to be aware of this season, including the option for teams to make a substitution.

Here’s everything you need to know before the tournament begins – while you can show off your IPL knowledge in a quiz at the bottom of the page.

When does IPL 2023 start?

Gujarat Titans are the holders, having won the trophy in their first year in 2022, and they play Chennai Super Kings in the opening game on Friday, 31 March at 15:00 BST.