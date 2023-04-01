IPL 2023: How ought to Sam Curran deal with strain of being most costly signing?

Sam Curran spent two seasons at Chennai Super Kings, after playing for Kings XI Punjab in 2019. He has taken 32 wickets and scored scored 337 runs in 32 IPL games

At 24 years of age, Sam Curran had one of world cricket’s greatest honours bestowed upon him when Punjab Kings paid £1.85m to snap him up for the Indian Premier League last December.

That made the England all-rounder the most expensive player in the competition’s 16-year history and came on the back of him being named player of the tournament in England’s T20 World Cup success in November.

But with the honour comes the £1.85m question: just how big are the expectations on the most lucrative player in the most lucrative cricket tournament?

That is best answered by former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who previously held the record after being…