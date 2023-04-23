IPL 2023: Jason Roy’s heroics not sufficient for KKR as they lose to CSK

Jason Roy had dropped down the order to five after being forced off the field injury during Chennai’s innings

Chennai Super Kings 235-4 (20 overs): Rahane 71* (29), Dube 50 (21); Khejroliya 2-44 Kolkata Knight Riders 186-8 (20 overs): Roy 61 (26), Rinku 53 (33); Theekshana 2-32 Chennai Super Kings win by 49 runs Scorecard. Table

Jason Roy’s defiant 61 was not enough as Kolkata Knight Riders lost by 49 runs to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The England batter reached fifty in just 19 balls – the second-quickest of the tournament so far – but Knight Riders could only reach 186-8, well short of their target of 236.

Roy’s innings included three successive sixes off England team-mate Moeen Ali.

Ajinkya Rahane earlier smashed 71 from 29 balls as Chennai posted 235-4.

Roy had left the field with a leg injury in the 19th over of Chennai Super Kings’ innings and did not immediately come back out to bat.

The 32-year-old eventually came in at five with Kolkata reeling on 70-4 and…