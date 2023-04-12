IPL 2023: Jos Buttler hits 52 as Rajasthan Royals declare three-run win over Chennai Tremendous Kings

Sandeep Sharma held his nerve to defend five from the final ball after MS Dhoni earlier hit him for two sixes

Rajasthan Royals 175-8 (20 overs): Buttler 52 (36); Jadeja 2-21 Chennai Super Kings 172-6 (20 overs): Conway 50 (38), Dhoni 32 (17); R Ashwin 2-25 Rajasthan Royals won by three runs Scorecard. ; Table

England’s Jos Buttler struck a half-century as Rajasthan Royals claimed a tense three-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Buttler’s 52 from 36 balls set up Rajasthan’s 175-8, supported by Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 30.

Needing 21 from the final over, Sandeep Sharma bowled two wides before two MS Dhoni sixes set up a last-ball finish.

With five required for a Chennai victory, Dhoni only managed a single and they finished 172-6.

Former India skipper Dhoni, 41, rolled back the years with his innings of 32 from 17 balls, leading a recovery from 113-6 with Ravindra Jadeja, who finished unbeaten on 25 from 15 balls.

Chennai faced a challenging task of scoring 40…