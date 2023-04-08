IPL 2023: Jos Buttler’s 79 units up Rajasthan Royals’ 57-run win over Delhi Capitals

|Rajasthan Royals 199-4 (20 overs): Buttler 79 (51), Jaiswal 60 (31); Kumar 2-36
|Delhi Capitals 142-9 (20 overs): Warner 65 (55); Chahal 3-27
|Rajasthan Royals won by 57 runs
|Scorecard.Table
Jos Buttler’s 79 from 51 balls helped set up Rajasthan Royals’ 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
England white-ball captain Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 60, added an opening stand of 98 in just 8.3 overs.
Rajasthan’s run-rate stalled in the middle overs but Shimron Hetmyer’s explosive 39 not out from 21 balls led them to 199-4.
Delhi captain David Warner hit 65 in reply but they fell short on 142-9.
Buttler, who was dropped on 18 by Anrich Nortje, hit 11 fours and a six in his knock but Jaiswal was the early aggressor, racing to his half-century in just 25 balls.
Delhi fought back to remove Jaiswal, followed by Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag for single-figure scores, as Rajasthan only…