IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone returns in Punjab Kings’ defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are the leading run-scorers of this year’s IPL so far

Royal Challengers Bangalore 174-4 (20 overs): Du Plessis 84 (56), Kohli 59 (47); Brar 2-31 Punjab Kings 150 (18.2 overs): Prabhsimran 46 (30); Siraj 4-21 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 24 runs Scorecard . Table

Liam Livingstone made his return from injury in Punjab Kings’ 24-run defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

England all-rounder Livingstone has not played since December when he injured his knee during the Test tour of Pakistan.

He made just two as Punjab slumped to 150 all out, attempting to chase 175.

Faf du Plessis scored 84 from 56 balls and Virat Kohli 59 from 47 to set up Bangalore’s 174-4.

The form of Du Plessis and Kohli has been crucial for Bangalore, with the pair topping the run-scoring charts.

Former South Africa skipper Du Plessis has 343 runs at an average of 68.6, while India superstar Kohli has 279 at 55.8.

The platform set by their opening stand proved…