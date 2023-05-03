IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone’s 82 in useless as Mumbai Indians chase 215 to beat Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone previous high score at this year’s IPL was 40

Indian Premier League, Mohali Punjab Kings 214-3 (20 overs): Livingstone 82* (42), Jitesh 49* (27) Mumbai Indians 216-4 (18.5 overs): Kishan 75 (41), Suryakumar 66 (31) Mumbai Indians won by six wickets Scorecard . Group table .

Liam Livingstone’s 82 not out was in vain as Mumbai Indians chased 215 to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Livingstone struck seven fours and four sixes, including three sixes in a row off England team-mate Jofra Archer, as Punjab posted 214-3 in Mohali.

Archer finished with 0-56 – the most expensive T20 figures of his career.

But Ishan Kishan hit 75 and Suryakumar Yadav 66 on a flat pitch as Mumbai raced home with seven balls to spare.

Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma for a three-ball duck in the first over and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for 23 in the sixth over before a dazzling stand of 116 from 55 balls between India internationals Kishan and Suryakumar.

They needed…