IPL 2023: Lucknow Tremendous Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs

Victory means Lucknow Super Giants join Rajasthan Royals on eight points at the top of the table

Indian Premier League, Jaipur Lucknow Super Giants 154-7 (20 overs): Mayers 51 (42), Rahul 39 (32); Ashwin 2-23 Rajasthan Royals 144-6 (20 overs): Jaiswal 44 (35), Buttler 40 (41); Avesh 3-25, Stoinis 2-28 Lucknow Super Giants won by 10 runs Scorecard ; Table

India seamer Avesh Khan defended 18 in the final over as Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Defending 154-7 Avesh conceded four off his first ball but dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel in successive balls as Rajasthan finished on 144-6.

Rajasthan were well positioned when Jos Buttler (40) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) shared 87 for the first wicket.

West Indies’ Kyle Mayers made 51 and captain KL Rahul 39 for Lucknow.

“After the first ball from Trent Boult I said to Kyle this wasn’t a 180 wicket because it was slow and low,” said Rahul.

