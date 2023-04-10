IPL 2023: Lucknow Tremendous Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket on the ultimate ball

Indian Premier League, M. Chinnaswammy Stadium, Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bangalore 212-2 (20 overs): Du Plessis 79* (46), Kohli 61 (44), Wood 1-32 Lucknow Super Giants 213-9 (20 overs): Stoinis 65 (30), Pooran 62 (19), Siraj 3-22 Lucknow Super Giants won by one wicket Scorecard . Table .

Nicholas Pooran hit the fastest 50 of the 2023 Indian Premier League as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket.

The Trinidadian hit 62 off 19 balls, reaching his half century off just 15 balls before being caught in the deep.

Lucknow clinched victory on the final ball after Harshal Patel failed with an attempted Mankad dismissal.

Bangalore had posted 212-2, with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell all hitting half centuries.

Lucknow moved top of the IPL table, with three wins from four matches.

They faced defeat, though, after being reduced to 23-3, but Marcus Stoinis resisted with 65 from 30 deliveries before West Indies star Pooran, 27, made his crucial contribution.