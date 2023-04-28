IPL 2023: Lucknow Tremendous Giants make second-highest IPL whole in Punjab Kings win

Marcus Stoinis’ 72 is his highest score in the IPL

Indian Premier League, Mohali Lucknow Super Giants 257-5 (20 overs): Stoinis 72 (40), Mayers 54 (24); Rabada 2-52 Punjab Kings 201 (19.5 overs): Taide 66 (36); Y Thakur 4-37, Naveen 3-30 Lucknow Super Giants won by 56 runs Scorecard ; Table

Lucknow Super Giants made the second-highest total in Indian Premier League history as they thrashed Punjab Kings by 56 runs in Mohali.

They posted 257-5 with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis making 72 off 40 balls and West Indies’ Kyle Mayers 54 off 24.

It left them six short of the 263-5 made by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Punjab were bowled out for 201 off the penultimate ball, with Yash Tahkur claiming 4-37.

It is only the second time a team has passed 250 in the IPL and is the 20th highest score in T20 history.

“It was really important to win,” said Lucknow captain KL Rahul.

“We’ve always been clear about how we want to play. It is just more difficult at home because it is…