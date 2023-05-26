IPL 2023: Majestic Shubman Gill ton takes Gujarat Titans previous Mumba Indians and into last

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored his third century in four innings

Indian Premier League, Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans 233-3 (20 overs): Gill 129 (60), Sudharsan 43 (31), Pandya 28* (13) Mumbai Indians 171 (18.2 overs): Yadav 61 (38), Varma 43 (14); Mohit 5-10, Rashid 2-33 Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs Scorecard

Shubman Gill scored a stunning 129 from 60 balls as holders Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians to reach the Indian Premier League final.

After being dropped on 30, the Gujarat opener took the Mumbai attack apart with seven fours and 10 sixes.

The century was his third in four innings as the Titans posted 233-3, before Mumbai tumbled to 171, with Mohit Sharma taking 5-10.

Gujarat will now play Chennai Super Kings in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad.

Gill masterclass makes Mumbai pay

After rain delayed the start of Qualifier 2 by half an hour, Gujarat were asked to bat first.

While there were signs of the supreme timing that was to follow, Gill should have gone in the last…