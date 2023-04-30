IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians hit 214 in chase to beat Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians’ Tim David and Tilak Varma celebrate their win

Indian Premier League, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Rajasthan Royals 212-7 (20 overs): Jaiswal 124; A Khan 3-39, Chawla 2-34, Archer 1-35 Mumbai Indians 214-4 (19.3 overs): Yadav 55, Ashwin 2-27 Mumbai won by six wickets Scorecard ; Table

Tim David smashed three straight sixes in the final over as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in a dramatic 1,000th Indian Premier League match.

The Australian hit 45 off 14 balls as Mumbai achieved a highest IPL run chase at their Wankhede Stadium with a total of 214-4.

Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 124 off 62 to help his side set 212-7.

Mumbai’s England bowler Jofra Archer, who continues to recover from an elbow injury, took 1-35.

Archer claimed the wicket of West Indian Jason Holder but he could not stop India’s Jaiswal, who hit 16 fours and eight sixes as the visitors set an imposing target.

Mumbai’s hopes of chasing down the total were hit in the 16th over when Suryakumar Yadav went for 55…