IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals keep in play-off rivalry however Punjab Kings eradicated

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his sixth 50-plus score of the season to consolidate his position as the second-highest scorer

Indian Premier League, Dharamsala Punjab Kings 187-5 (20 overs): Curran 49* (31), Jitesh 44 (28); Saini 3-40 Rajasthan Royals 189-6 (19.4 overs): Padikkal 51 (30), Jaiswal 50 (36); Rabada 2-40 Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets Scorecard ; Table

Rajasthan Royals kept alive their Indian Premier League play-off hopes with a tense four-wicket win that eliminated Punjab Kings.

Chasing 188, Rajasthan won with two balls to spare thanks to fifties from Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The result moves them to fifth in the table and needing defeats for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians over the weekend to qualify.

Punjab made 187-5 with England’s Sam Curran finishing 49 not out.

He helped them recover from 50-4 after 6.3 overs with a patient innings before he and Shahrukh Khan took 46 off the final two overs.

Rajasthan knew if they won in 18.3 overs, they would…