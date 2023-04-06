IPL 2023: Reece Topley to overlook remainder of the event after dislocating shoulder

Reece Topley bowled two overs and took one wicket before his injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening game

England bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League after dislocating his shoulder.

Topley, 29, sustained the injury while fielding in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first game, against Mumbai Indians on 2 April.

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Topley had returned to England.

He had only recently returned to playing after an ankle injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup.

Topley had suffered ligament damage to his ankle after stepping on a boundary sponge in training and was sidelined for almost three months.

The seamer returned to action in January in the SA20, South Africa’s franchise T20 tournament.

He then made his international return in England’s one-day international series against South Africa in February.

The latest injury is another big disappointment for Topley, who made his England debut in 2015 and had worked…