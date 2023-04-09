IPL 2023: Rinku Singh hits 5 sixes within the final over as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders’ players celebrated on the pitch with Rinku Singh after his five sixes

Gujarat Titans 204-4 (20 overs): Shankar 63 (24); Narine 3-33 Kolkata Knight Riders 207-7 (20 overs): V Iyer 83 (40), R Singh 48* (21); Rashid 3-37 Kolkata Knight Riders won by three wickets Scorecard. Table

Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five balls to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 205 and needing 29 from the last over, Singh produced a brutal onslaught on bowler Yash Dayal.

The innings eclipsed spinner Rashid Khan’s hat-trick in the 17th over that had Kolkata reeling at 155-7.

Rinku finished 48 not out as Kolkata won from the last ball.

They 29 scored from the last over set a new record for the most runs successfully chased in the final over of a T20, beating the 23 scored by Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League in 2015.

The game was heading towards a comfortable victory for…