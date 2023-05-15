IPL 2023: Shubman Gill hits ton as Titans seal play-off spot and get rid of Sunrisers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (right) took 5-30 making it just the second time in IPL history that a century and five-wicket haul has happened in the same game. It is the first time it has happened in the same innings

Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans 188-9 (20 overs): Gill 101 (58), Sudharshan 47 (36); Bhuvneshwar 5-30 Sunrisers Hyderabad 154-9 (20 overs): Klaasen 64 (44); Shami 4-21 Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs Scorecard ; Table

Shubman Gill hit his first Indian Premier League century as defending champions Gujarat Titans sealed a play-off spot with a 34-run win that eliminates Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gill hit 101 off 58 as Gujarat made 188-9, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 5-30, including three in the final over.

Hyderabad fell to 59-7 in reply and eventually finished 154-9 to be eliminated with two games left.

Gujarat are the first side through, with seven left vying for three spots.

The win also secures a top-two spot for Gujarat, meaning they will have two chances to reach the final on…