IPL 2023: Shubman Gill hits ton as Titans seal play-off spot and get rid of Sunrisers

|Indian Premier League, Ahmedabad
|Gujarat Titans 188-9 (20 overs): Gill 101 (58), Sudharshan 47 (36); Bhuvneshwar 5-30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad 154-9 (20 overs): Klaasen 64 (44); Shami 4-21
|Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs
|Scorecard; Table
Shubman Gill hit his first Indian Premier League century as defending champions Gujarat Titans sealed a play-off spot with a 34-run win that eliminates Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gill hit 101 off 58 as Gujarat made 188-9, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 5-30, including three in the final over.
Hyderabad fell to 59-7 in reply and eventually finished 154-9 to be eliminated with two games left.
Gujarat are the first side through, with seven left vying for three spots.
The win also secures a top-two spot for Gujarat, meaning they will have two chances to reach the final on…