IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes half-century from 13 balls as Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson added 121 for the second wicket to lead Rasjathan Royals to a comfortable victory

Kolkata Knight Riders 149-8 (20 overs): Venkatesh 57 (42); Chahal 4-25 Rajasthan Royals 151-1 (13.1 overs): Jaiswal 98* (47), Samson 48* (29) Rajasthan Royals won by nine wickets Scorecard. Table

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League history as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

Jaiswal, 21, reached a majestic 50 from just 13 balls – one ball quicker than Pat Cummins’ previous record.

He finished unbeaten on 98 from 47 balls as Rajasthan reached their target of 150 with 41 balls to spare.

Yuzvendra Chahal earlier became the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker, taking 4-25 as Kolkata posted 149-8.

England’s Jason Roy made just 10 in Kolkata’s innings, while Jos Buttler was Rajasthan’s only wicket to fall – run out for a duck in the second over of Rajasthan’s chase.

Meanwhile, Joe Root’s wait for an IPL innings…