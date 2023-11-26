IPL: Joe Root joins Ben Stokes by skipping 2024 match

England batter Joe Root played a solitary innings for Rajasthan Royals at the 2023 Indian Premier League

Joe Root has followed England Test captain Ben Stokes by withdrawing from next year’s Indian Premier League.

England batter Root, 32, played three times for Rajasthan Royals in last year’s tournament but batted only once.

Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said: “We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does.”

Yorkshire’s Root, who signed a three-year central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last month, played every game of the recent World Cup in India.

He is also set to be an integral part of England’s team for their five-Test tour of India which starts on 25 January in Hyderabad.

ECB managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key said ex-England captain Root needed a “break” when he was left out of the limited-overs squad for next month’s series with West Indies.

The Royals bought Root for £100,000 at the 2023 mini-auction -…