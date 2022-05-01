IPL: MS Dhoni makes successful return as Chennai Tremendous Kings captain

Chennai Super Kings fans hold up signs spelling out MS Dhoni's name


CSK fans held up signs celebrating MS Dhoni’s return as captain
Indian Premier League, Pune
Chennai Super Kings 202-2 (20 overs): Gaikwad 99 (57), Conway 85* (55); Natarajan 2-42
Sunrisers Hyderabad 189-6 (20 overs): Pooran 64* (33); Choudhary 4-46
Chennai Super Kings win by 13 runs
Scorecard

MS Dhoni made a winning return to captaincy as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 99 off 57 balls in a season-high stand of 182 with fellow opener Devon Conway (85 not out off 55 balls) as CSK posted 202-2.

Sunrisers could only reach 189-6 in reply, despite Nicholas Pooran’s fine unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls.

Dhoni, 40, took the CSK captaincy back from Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday.

India all-rounder Jadeja stepped down following only two wins in his eight games in charge and wicketkeeper Dhoni received a rapturous reception from the crowd in Pune at the toss.

Victory over Sunrisers extends Dhoni’s record for the most wins as IPL…



