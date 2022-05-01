IPL: MS Dhoni makes successful return as Chennai Tremendous Kings captain

CSK fans held up signs celebrating MS Dhoni’s return as captain

Indian Premier League, Pune Chennai Super Kings 202-2 (20 overs): Gaikwad 99 (57), Conway 85* (55); Natarajan 2-42 Sunrisers Hyderabad 189-6 (20 overs): Pooran 64* (33); Choudhary 4-46 Chennai Super Kings win by 13 runs Scorecard

MS Dhoni made a winning return to captaincy as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 99 off 57 balls in a season-high stand of 182 with fellow opener Devon Conway (85 not out off 55 balls) as CSK posted 202-2.

Sunrisers could only reach 189-6 in reply, despite Nicholas Pooran’s fine unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls.

Dhoni, 40, took the CSK captaincy back from Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday.

India all-rounder Jadeja stepped down following only two wins in his eight games in charge and wicketkeeper Dhoni received a rapturous reception from the crowd in Pune at the toss.

Victory over Sunrisers extends Dhoni’s record for the most wins as IPL…